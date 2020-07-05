Politics NA Vice Chairwoman, APF delegation visit Son La Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong and a delegation of the Francophone Parliamentary Assembly (APF) visited the northern mountainous province of Son La on July 4.

Politics Kazakhstan Ambassador lauds ties with Vietnam Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam Yerlan Baizhanov highlighted the long-standing relationship between the two countries at a press conference in Hanoi on July 3.

Politics Vietnamese leaders congratulate US on Independence Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 3 cabled messages of congratulations to US President Donald Trump on the occasion of the US’s 244th Independence Day on July 4.

Politics Vietnam sends congratulations to Mongolia’s new parliament speaker National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on July 3 sent a letter of congratulations to Gombojav Zandanshatar on his election as Speaker of the Mongolian Parliament.