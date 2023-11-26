President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse were welcomed at the Haneda International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) - President Vo Van Thuong, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo on November 26 evening (local time), starting their official visit to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese State.

The delegation was welcomed at the airport by Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio and his wife, officials of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu and his wife, staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Japan.

The visit takes place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

As scheduled, President Thuong will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, meet with the Japanese Emperor and Empress, and high-ranking leaders of the host country. He is also scheduled to deliver a speech at the Japanese National Diet.

The Vietnamese leader will attend a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations and engage in other important activities.

The President is also due to visit Fukuoka prefecture and have various activities there./.