Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 6 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao public security ministries bolster cooperation Minister of Public Security General To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 5 for Khonsi Naovalat, head of the Lao Ministry of Public Security's representative agency in Vietnam.

Politics Welcome ceremony held for heads of delegations to ASEAN-Australia Special Summit Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his fiancee chaired an official welcome ceremony in Melbourne on March 5 afternoon (local time) for heads of delegations to the ASEAN - Australia Special Summit that marks the 50th anniversary of the ASEAN - Australia dialogue relations.

Politics Vietnam strengthens defence ties with Indonesia, Philippines Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, had bilateral meetings with Indonesian Deputy Minister of Defence Muhammad Herindra and Philippine Undersecretary of National Defence Irineo C. Espino in Luang Prabang, Laos, on March 5.