Vietjet offers speical promotions on its flights to Australia
Illustrative photo (Photo: Vietjet)Hanoi (VNA) - Continuing the journey to bring Australia closer, from now until April 30, Vietjet is offering special promotions for travel enthusiasts to experience the golden autumn throughout Australia.
Accordingly, from now until April 30, the carrier opens sale for thousands of Eco tickets from only 0 VND on the website www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app. This promotion is applicable to all flights between Vietnam and Australia. Moreover, passengers will also receive an additional 20kg of checked baggage allowance and a delicious hot meal throughout their journey with Vietjet. The travel period is flexible from now until October 31, 2024.
Specially, passengers booking Business tickets from now until 23h59 on April 30 will receive a 50% discount when applying the BU50 code for direct flights between Vietnam and India, Australia; and a 30% discount when applying the BU30 code for other direct and connecting flights covering Vietnam and international destinations of Vietjet. Booking promotional Business tickets easily with flight times from May 1 to June 30, on various channels including the website www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app, official Vietjet’s booking offices, and agents worldwide.
Additionally, the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty programme will offer 200 Skypoints as a special gift to the first customers who book tickets from now until May 15, and fly on flights to and from Australia between April 20 and December 31, 2024.
Moreover, premium resort chains in famous tourist destinations such as Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Da Nang, Hanoi, etc. are also offering up to 30% discounts to all passengers who booking flights from Australia to Vietnam from now until May 15, with travel period from April 20 to December 31, 2024. Passengers flying with Vietjet will also receive free SkyCare insurance and accumulate points for gift redemption through the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty programme.
Joining Vietjet, passengers have a chance to enjoy exquisite Vietnamese and international cuisine such as Pho Thin, Vietnamese Banh mi, etc, along with many outstanding cultural and artistic performances at an altitude of 10,000 metres./.