Illustrative image. (Photo courtesy of the organisers)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s e-sports teams will compete in two demonstration events, namely AIES Robot Sports – Ultimate Battle Robots and AIES XR Sports – Steelraid in Hangzhou city of China on November 11 and 12 within the framework of the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19), according to the Vietnam Recreational and Electronic Sports Association (VIRESA).

The two events are jointly organised by MIGU, a subsidiary company of China Mobile Communications Group and the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF). They aim to help the public understand more about how digital technology can seamlessly integrate with traditional sports, opening up new perspectives on a different aspect of eSports, according to the organisers.

Seven countries and territories will participate in the competition, including Vietnam, China, Hong Kong (China), Thailand, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

All five Vietnamese representatives competing in the AIES Robot Sports event come from Lac Hong University, one of the universities with many remarkable achievements in competitions related to technology and Robotics. The university triumphed at the ABU Asia-Pacific Robo Contest three times, won the first prize at Vietnam Robot Contest (Robocon Vietnam ) nine times and other technology and science and innovation awards.

Five Vietnamese representatives at AIES XR Sports are members of Holomia virtual reality technology team with a lot of experience. They will compete with rivals from China, Hong Kong (China), Thailand, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan./.