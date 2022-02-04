It seems that Russian visitors bring a hope that the local tourism sector will soon recover, as they have chosen Vietnam as the destination of their first holiday since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.



All visitors to Nha Trang city in Khanh Hoa province have received a warm welcome and safe and professional services.



They are on package tours to fully experience Nha Trang Bay, Hoa Lan Island, Yang Bay Park, and many other fascinating destinations.



Khanh Hoa is certainly a lot more cheerful. The Russian visitors have brought a lot of vitality to local tourism sites.



Spring has now come, bringing new hope for the tourism sector’s recovery. The first foreign visitors to the country have been a breath of fresh air for the industry./.

VNA