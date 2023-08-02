Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



– President Vo Van Thuong on August 2 presented a Friendship Order to outgoing Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro, on the occasion of the ambassador coming to bid farewell at the end of his tenure.

The President appreciated and thanked the ambassador for his coordination with Vietnamese agencies to make thorough preparations for his recent State visit to Italy which, he said, contributed to the success of his trip.Read full text



– National development has been promoted in both quality and quantity over the 10 years of implementing the Politburo’s resolution on international integration, but there remains huge room for Vietnam to further integrate into the world, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

The PM, who is also head of the steering committee for the plan on reviewing the 10-year implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution 22-NQ/TW on international integration, made the remarks while chairing the committee’s first meeting on August 2.Read full text

– Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the ASEAN Defence Senior Official’s Meeting (ADSOM) in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 2.

Addressing the meeting, Chien praised the efforts of the Indonesian Minister of Defence in ASEAN Chairmanship year. He also expressed his belief that the event will be a success, helping cement the solidarity and combined strength of ASEAN to flexibly and proactively cope with security challenges for a peaceful, prosperous and secure region.Read full text



– Theoretical and practical issues related to the socialist-oriented renewal process in Vietnam over the past four decades were reviewed during the first meeting of the Defence-Security-Foreign Affairs Group on August 2.

The event was chaired by the group's head General Luong Cuong, Politburo member, member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, and Director of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army (VPA).Read full text



– The Vietnam Association of Realtors (VARS) has proposed allowing foreigners to purchase and own houses, including private houses and apartments, in Vietnam during the time they work in the country.

VARS said it is necessary to specify the minimum remaining working time at the time of purchase, and supplement conditions when foreigners purchase a certain number of properties, to prevent speculation.Read full text



– A Vietnamese diplomat has highlighted the country’s wish to enhance cooperation with the Geneva-based International Trade Centre (ITC) while addressing the recent 57th session of the ITC’s Joint Advisory Group.

In her remarks, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, highly valued the ITC’s assistance for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) over the past years, especially for their digital transformation, green transition and access to foreign markets, along with its trade facilitation.Read full text



– Since the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect in August 2020, most commitments in the agreement have been implemented and left positive impacts on business activities, especially trade, said Do Viet Ha of the Trade Office of the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany.

She cited statistics from the General Department of Vietnam Customs which showed Vietnam’s total export turnover to 27 member countries of the European Union (EU) in the period 2020-2022 recorded good growth.Read full text./.



