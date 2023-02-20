☕ Afternoon briefing on February 20
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
– Joseph Kwon, a singer-musician from the Republic of Korea (RoK), has helped promote the beauty of landscapes, culture and people of Vietnam to the world through his music, Nhan dan (People) newspaper reported.
First arriving in Vietnam in 2018, Kwon fell in love with the "S-shape" nation right at first sight, and started to nurture the idea of using his musical knowledge and skills that he acquired during his years of studying in the RoK and Italy to make musical works to show his love for Vietnam and introduce its beauty to the world.
– Residents of Hanoi can now submit their requests for the exchange of their driving licences online, according to a notification released by the capital’s Department of Transport.
Specifically, applications for the exchange of international driving licences can be submitted through website https://dichvucong.gov.vn, with dossiers including a portrait photo, a copy of a driver's license, citizenship certificate or passport, and electronic health check granted by designated hospitals.
– Import-export activities and customs clearance of goods via the Ma Lu Thang International Border Gate in Phong Tho district of the northern province of Lai Chau and the Jinshuihe border gate of China's Yunnan province were fully resumed on February 20.
After more than three years affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the full restoration of activities at the pair of border gates helps facilitate the exchange of goods and the travel of people of the two countries.
– The rescue team from the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), in coordination with Turkish authorities, continued searching for earthquake victims in Hatay province on February 19.
The team operated at some locations in Cebrail commune of Antakya, the capital of Hatay.
– Vessel 471 of the Naval Region 4 High Command on February 20 completed towing a fishing boat with engine failure to Da Tay Island for repair.
On February 19 morning, Vessel 471 was patrolling in an area about nine nautical miles to the southeast of An Bang Island when it received an order to search for and assist a fishing boat with four crew members that went adrift due to engine failure.
– VinWonders and Sun World, two leading theme park brands in Vietnam, have partnered with Klook, a leading travel and leisure app in Asia-Pacific, to promote inbound tourism in Vietnam.
Through digital marketing campaigns, the two hope to increase the awareness among the tourists, especially free independent travellers (FIT), of Vietnam's outstanding destinations.
- Community-based tourism development in ethnic minority areas helps diversify products and services in the sector for the central province of Quang Binh, contributing to raising livelihoods and improving incomes for locals in disadvantaged areas.
Among the more than 40 tourism products that the locality is exploiting, many cultural ones in ethnic minority and mountainous areas have initially attracted tourists.