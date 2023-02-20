Politics Vietnam, Japan foster cooperation at sea The visiting Settsu patrol ship of the Japan Coast Guard held a joint training session with ships of the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 2 Command in the central province of Quang Nam before leaving Da Nang, concluding a six-day friendship visit to the country from February 13.

Politics Vietnam looks to boost cooperation with Mexican locality Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoanh Nam paid a working visit to Oaxaca state of Mexico from February 14 - 17 to seek cooperation opportunities between Vietnam and Mexico in general and the state in particular.

Society Public Security Ministry’s team complete search and rescue mission in Turkey The search and rescue team of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security has completed their tasks at earthquake sites in Turkey and is set to return home.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia identify defence cooperation directions for 2023 Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang and visiting Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, Gen. Tea Banh, reviewed their ministries’ cooperation in 2022 and agreed on a cooperation plan for this year during talks in Hanoi on February 19.