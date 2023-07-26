Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse arrived in Rome on July 25 evening (Vietnam time) for a State visit to Italy and a visit to the Vatican, made at invitations of President of Italy Sergio Mattarella and Pope Francis.

Thuong’s Italy visit takes place in the context that the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of their Strategic Partnership.Read full text



-The President on July 25 (local time) met in Rome with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy and representatives of the Vietnamese businesses and community there, as part of his State visit to the European country.

Foreign experts, researchers, members of friendship associations, and Italian friends also joined the meeting.Read full text



-President Vo Van Thuong’s visit to the Vatican on July 27 will help open up new prospects for bilateral relations in the coming time, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang.

This is the first high-level contact move between the two sides in the past seven years, and a very important event for them to discuss measures to promote bilateral relations as well as Catholic activities in Vietnam.Read full text



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Tony Blair, former UK Prime Minister and Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI), in Hanoi on July 26.

Speaking highly of Blair's contributions to the bilateral relations during his working tenure as a UK Prime Minister (1997 - 2007) and at present, Chinh expressed his hope that his guest will maintain contributions so as to help deepen the two countries’ relations in all fields, especially as they are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.Read full text



-Vietnam and Israel should consider science-technology and high-tech agriculture as priority areas for cooperation, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their talks on July 25.

At the talks – part of Quang’s official visit to Israel from July 23-25, the Deputy PM affirmed that Vietnam encourages and will create favourable conditions for Israeli businesses.Read full text



-As an active and responsible member of the Partnerships in Environmental Management for the Seas of East Asia (PEMSEA), at the regional level, Vietnam strongly supports the negotiations on a global treaty on plastic pollution, an official said on July 26.

Addressing a Hanoi workshop to look into regional cooperation towards a global treaty on plastic pollution, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Agency of Seas and Islands (VASI) Truong Tri Duc also said the Vietnamese Government always attaches importance to the protection of maritime and insular environment, especially the issues related to marine biodiversity conservation, maritime and coastal environment, plastic waste, and marine plastic pollution.Read full text



-Since joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) 28 years ago, Vietnam has shown itself as an active, proactive, and responsible member of the bloc, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos Thongphane Savanphet.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, he said Vietnam’s entry into ASEAN and its activities within the bloc’s cooperation framework over the past 28 years have reflected the success of the country’s Doi moi (Renewal) and its foreign policy in reinforcing and developing cooperation with all countries in the world, including Southeast Asia. They have also demonstrated Vietnam’s growing stature in the regional and international arenas.Read full text/.