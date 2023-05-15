☕ Afternoon briefing on May 15
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on May 15 called on delegates to a mid-term meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee to contribute to improving the Party’s leadership, making it purer and stronger to satisfy higher requirements set in the new development period.
In his opening remarks, the leader stressed that the meeting is significant to the realisation of resolutions adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, saying it offers an opportunity to look back on achievements recorded since the beginning of the 2021-2026 tenure, and identify limitations, their causes and lessons drawn, in an objective and comprehensive manner. Read full story
- Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet joined over 300 senior officials, researchers, and scholars from more than 30 countries worldwide at the 6th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) in Dhaka, Bangladesh from May 12-13.
In his speech at the plenary session, the Vietnamese official shared his assessment of the situation in the Indian Ocean and Asia-Pacific regions, especially major challenges facing the region due to the impact of conflicts, disputes, and strategic competition among major powers, as well as non-traditional security issues. Read full story
- With the increasing project number and investment value, foreign invested enterprises have become a dynamic sector and an important growth driver for the Vietnamese economy, said Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Do Thanh Trung.
With open policies and a favourable, stable, and increasingly improved business climate, Vietnam is one of the leading countries and has obtained many major achievements in foreign investment attraction, he told a workshop held by the Vietnam Investment Review in Hanoi on May 15. Read full story
- Toyota Vietnam sold 4,415 passenger cars, including the luxury brand of Lexus, in April, topping the passenger car market, the joint venture reported.
It delivered 4,247 vehicles of Toyota models to buyers, comprising 1,876 domestically assembled cars and 2,371 imported completely built-up units. Read full story
- A traditional art exchange programme between Vietnam and Japan was held in the northern province of Ha Nam on May 14 as part of the activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries this year (21/9/1973 - 21/9/2023).
Japanese artists introduced Kyogen, the first comedic art form in Japan with a history of 650 years. to Vietnamese audiences. The UNESCO-recognised World Cultural Heritage mainly describes the daily life of ordinary people in the middle age. Read full story
- A bookcase of Vietnamese books was launched by Youtube channel Viet Happiness Station in Pho Sure restaurant owned by an overseas Vietnamese (OV) in Ostende city, Belgium on May 14.
This is the first Vietnamese restaurant abroad that has implemented the project. Read full story
- Vietnam's female wrestlers on May 15 won two gold medals at the ongoing 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Cambodia.
The gold medalists were Dang Thi Linh in the women’s 76kg category, and her teammate, Lai Dieu Thuong, in the women’s 68kg event.
Earlier, Nguyen Thi Yen, Tran Thi Ngoc Yen, and Nguyen Thi Ngoc Huyen won gold in women’s sepak takraw doubles. Read full story./.