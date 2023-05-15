Politics Vietnam, Bangladesh organise second political consultation Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet and his Bangladeshi counterpart Masud Bin Momen co-chaired the second Vietnam-Bangladesh political consultation in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka on May 14.

Politics Vietnam promotes peaceful future in Indian Ocean Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet joined over 300 senior officials, researchers, and scholars from more than 30 countries worldwide at the 6th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) in Dhaka, Bangladesh from May 12-13.

Politics Party leader emphasises improving leadership in new period Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on May 15 called on delegates to a mid-term meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee to contribute to improving the Party’s leadership, making it purer and stronger to satisfy higher requirements set in the new development period.

Politics Vietnam attends EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Stockholm Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang attended the second EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Stockholm on May 13.