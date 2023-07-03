Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The eighth Meeting of the ASEAN Working Group on Chemicals and Waste (AWGCW-8) will be held in Hanoi from July 5-7, announced the Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE).



Co-hosted by the MoNRE and the ASEAN Secretariat, the event aims to review cooperation among ASEAN member states in chemical and waste management over the past years, and lay out orientations and principles of regional cooperation in the near future.



The MONRE will lead discussions on strengthening capacity and information exchange on technology and best practices, carrying out contents of the ASEAN Joint Statement on Chemicals and Waste at the Meetings of the Parties to the Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm Conventions; restoring areas affected by pollution from chemicals and hazardous waste, and updating the results related to the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) at the Meetings of the Parties to the Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm Conventions in 2022 and 2023.



Delegates are due to approve a report of the AWGCW-8, submit the draft Joint Statement of ASEAN to the Meetings of the Parties to the Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm Conventions at the Meeting of the ASEAN Senior Officials on Environment (ASOEN), which will be held in Indonesia in August, for further procedures in accordance with ASEAN regulations.



Founded in late 2015, the AWGCW convenes its meeting annually in rotation among ASEAN member states./.