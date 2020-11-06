Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - The Central Steering Committee on Disaster Prevention and Control on November 6 asked committees of disaster prevention and control and search and rescue of coastal provinces from Quang Ninh and Phu Yen to brace for Atsani storm.

They were urged to update the movement of the storm via the mass media, offer timely instructions to vessel owners, and prepare search and rescue forces and equipment.

They must also regularly report the situation to the central steering committee.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the storm stayed in the waters south of Taiwan (China) with the wind speed of 90-100km per hour as of 1pm on November 6.

On 1pm on November 7, it will move west-northwest at a hourly speed of 10-15km to enter the East Sea.

Later on November 10, it is forecast to weaken into a low tropical pressure./.