Hanoi (VNA) – Beneath the turquoise waters of the Ly Son Marine Protected Area in central Vietnam’s Quang Ngai province, coral reefs are showing encouraging signs of recovery; yet woven between the growing coral branches lies a persistent threat: discarded fishing gear and marine plastic waste.



To assess the health of these underwater ecosystems firsthand, Nguyen Van Huy, Chairman of the Ly Son special zone People’s Committee, recently suited up for an inspection dive into the reserve’s core zone.



Joining conservation officers and marine specialists at the Lach Chua Hang monitoring station, located roughly 500 metres offshore inside the strictly protected zone, Huy combined ecological assessment with hands-on seabed cleanup.



Rather than relying solely on visual checks, the survey team deployed standardised scientific methods, including the Reef Check protocol and phototransect imaging, to document coral coverage and analyse the composition of the seafloor.



Every piece of debris retrieved during the dive was systematically sorted, counted, weighed, and logged to trace where the pollution originated.



The findings offered a mix of optimism and urgency. While divers recorded healthy patches of newly developing coral, plastic waste remains entrenched across the reef structure. Monofilament fishing lines, heavy ropes, plastic pipes, and torn netting were found snared around coral colonies.



Following the dive, Huy directed local agencies to sustain routine reef monitoring alongside scheduled cleanups, while calling on fishermen, vessel owners, aquaculture farms, and tourism operators to halt marine dumping and actively recover damaged gear.



For divers working with the Ly Son Marine Protected Area management board, underwater waste collection is a continuous, delicate operation that extends far beyond official inspections.



Regularly descending into the reserve’s waters, they clear debris lodged deep within rock crevices and fragile reef formations. During a single cleanup campaign spanning the south of Go An Vinh, Bai Lang, and Bai Tro Hon, divers hauled more than 116 kg of trash ashore, including not only nets, lines, plastic bottles, and aluminum cans, but also discarded clothing and even truck tyres.



Waste collected from the seabed off Ly Son Island. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Extracting waste from living coral demands patience and technical skill. Yanking on tangled fishing line can easily slice through soft coral tissue or snap brittle branches, forcing divers to carefully sever deeply embedded netting piece by piece.



Left unchecked, abandoned fishing gear—commonly referred to as "ghost nets"—continues to drift through ocean currents long after being lost, smothering reefs, breaking coral skeletons, and ensnaring marine life. Consequently, divers operate under a strict rule: removing trash must never come at the expense of damaging the surrounding habitat.



Covering more than 7,000 ha of waters, the Ly Son Marine Protected Area harbours a rich mosaic of coral reefs and seagrass beds that serve as vital nurseries for marine biodiversity and anchor the eco-tourism economy.



However, durable plastic that lingers for decades continue to test the ecosystem’s resilience.



Since the start of the year, the reserve’s management board and volunteer groups have removed nearly one tonne of plastic debris from inshore waters and reefs, supported by fixed monitoring stations that track long-term environmental shifts.



Looking ahead, local authorities aim to broaden participation by mobilising commercial dive operators, volunteers, and coastal residents for regular reef cleanups, paired with stricter onshore waste sorting and disposal systems.



For Ly Son’s underwater waste pickers, clearing the seabed remains an immediate priority. Still, keeping the reefs free of debris requires tackling pollution at its source—curbing lost fishing gear and unmanaged household waste before they ever reach the water.



Protecting Ly Son’s coral reefs is ultimately an investment in the natural capital that sustains its marine economy, a shared responsibility that begins both beneath the waves and on shore./.