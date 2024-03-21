Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Denmark coordinated with the Denmark-Vietnam Friendship Organisation (DAVIFO) to hold an event on March 20 to introduce the Southeast Asian country and Vietnam-Denmark relations to teachers and students of Slotshaven High School in Holbaek.

The event was organised ahead a school delegation's fact-finding trip to Vietnam next month.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi said this was an extremely meaningful activity which helped promote mutual understanding and attachment between the people of the two countries, especially younger generations.

He briefed participants on Vietnam’s socio-economic development, achievements in relations between the two countries after more than 50 years of establishing diplomatic ties as well as the functions and tasks of the Vietnam Embassy in Denmark in deepening and promoting the bilateral ties.



According to the diplomat, young Danish people should take advantage of the strengths of the youth to explore about Vietnam because each region of the country has its own beauty and leaves deep impressions on visitors.

Meanwhile, DAVIFO President Trine Glue Doan talked about the association’s activities to enhance exchanges and mutual understanding between the people and young generations of the two countries, and shared her personal experiences and love for Vietnam and its people.

Vietnam is a favourite destination for international businesses and tourists due to the hospitality and friendliness of the Vietnamese people and a diverse culture, she noted.



Visitors to the event had the opportunity to get an insight into the culture of Vietnam through a photo exhibition and short films that depict the country and enjoy its traditional dishes./.