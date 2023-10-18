Farm produce of Lang Son introduced in Netherlands
The northern mountainous province of Lang Son introduced its typical farm produce to businesses in the Netherlands at a seminar held in Rotterdam on October 16.
Chairman of the Lang Son People's Committee Ho Tien Thieu introduces his provice's agricultural products to Dutch partneres at the seminar in Rotterdam on October 16. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Ngo Huong Nam expressed his delight at the two countries’ growing relations, especially in economy, with the Netherlands being the biggest European investor in Vietnam and also the largest European importer of goods from the Southeast Asian nation.
He also highlighted Dutch and Vietnamese businesses’ increasing attention to each other’s markets, noting that he hopes the seminar will pave the way for new strides of cooperation between Lang Son and Dutch partners.
Introducing his province’s potential and advantages, especially in agriculture, Chairman of the Lang Son People’s Committee Ho Tien Thieu voiced his hope to boost connections to distribute local key agricultural and forestry products, particularly star anise and its essential oil, in the Netherlands and other European countries.
He also highlighted the willingness to listen to experiences in developing farm produce and spice production shared by Dutch partners, and called for investment in agricultural processing in Lang Son.
Henri de Haan, Chairman of the Royal Dutch Spice Association, presented his association’s functions and the regulations on imports, especially spices, into Europe.
Among the 27 European Union (EU) countries, the Netherlands and Germany are the biggest importers of spices, but each EU member has its own standards for imports. Therefore, the Dutch and European spice associations, along with their member bodies, are working to set up common standards for spice imports into Europe./.