Business Vietnam’s top 1,000 corporate income taxpayers announced The General Department of Taxation has announced the list of top 1,000 corporate income taxpayers (V.1000) in Vietnam in 2022.

Business Vietnamese, UK businesses boost trade, investment cooperation A trade and investment promotion forum was held in London on October 16 by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the West London Chamber of Commerce (WLCC), bringing together businesses from the two countries.

Business Vietnam Medipharm Expo to open in Hanoi this December The 29th Vietnam International Medical, Hospital and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medipharm Expo) is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from December 7 to 9.

Society Over 110,000 Vietnamese labourers sent abroad to work in nine months More than 110,000 Vietnamese labourers were sent abroad for work under contract in the first nine months of 2023, surpassing 1.37% of the full year’s projection and 8.23% year on year, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has reported.