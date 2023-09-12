- Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 12 for Jan Jambon, visiting Minister-President of the Government of the Belgian region of Flanders.Son welcomed the Flanders leader and a delegation of 30 large Belgian firms to Vietnam on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations and 5-year bilateral strategic partnership in agriculture.The Vietnamese FM affirmed that Vietnam always values and is keen on bolstering the comprehensive partnership with Belgium and its regions.For his part, Jambon spoke highly of the role and position of Vietnam in the region and the world as well as the country's efforts in improving its investment and business environment and Vietnam's socio-economic achievements after COVID-19 pandemic.