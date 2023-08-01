Greetings sent to Singapore on anniversaries of relations
President Vo Van Thuong has extended greetings to his Singaporean counterpart Halimah Yacob on the occasions of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Singapore diplomatic ties (August 1,197-2023) and the 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also sent a congratulatory message to Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue sent his congratulations to acting speaker of Singapore’s Parliament Jessica Tan.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son sent greetings to his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan./.