Visitors at Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature), Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s key relic sites have welcomed nearly 1.7 million visitors in the first half year of 2023, municipal tourism authority has announced.

Turnover from tours to relics from Ngoc Son Temple and revolutionary relic sites such as House No.5D Ham Long, historical house No. 48 Hang Ngang; House No. 90 Tho Nhuom Street, President Ho Chi Minh’s Memorial House in Van Phuc district, Hoa Lo Prison, Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) reached 45 billion VND (1.9 million USD), three times higher from the same period last year and surpassed 25% of this year’s target.

To promote value and attractiveness of relic sites in the locality, Hanoi authorities have organised several unique cultural activities such as exhibitions and exchanges, and offered 3D digitasation services of national treasures, among others.

Director of municipal Department of Culture and Sports Do Dinh Hong said key relic sites always attract a great number of visitors to the capital city.

The department is planning to popularise more tourism programmes at these sites including night tours, and prepare pedestrian spaces around relic sites to lure more visitors./.

VNA