Videos New milestone in Vietnam - US relations The historic State visit to Vietnam by US President Joe Biden at the invitation of Vietnamese Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong, where the two sides upgraded relations to the highest level, continues to receive international attention. Many foreign scholars have spoken positively about the visit.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 13 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Competency evaluation programme for prospective UN peacekeepers opens in Hanoi A ceremony was held in Hanoi on September 13 to open the competency evaluation programme for prospective United Nations peacekeepers (CEPPP) under the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) Experts’ Working Group on Peacekeeping Operations.