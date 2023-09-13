Hosting of global conference shows Vietnam as active, responsible IPU member
Zeina Hilal, a representative of the IPU Secretariat at the press conference (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – As an active and responsible member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam is hosting the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, which is to officially open in Hanoi on September 15.
The conference, to be held at the National Convention Centre, is an important and the only multilateral activity organised by the NA this year.
Vietnam successfully organised the 132nd IPU Assembly in 2015, the 26th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) in 2016, and the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2020. Thus hosting of this conference, themed “The Role of Young People in Promoting the Realisation of Sustainable Development Goals via Digital Transformation and Innovations”, helps demonstrate Vietnam’s active, responsible, and proactive participation in the IPU – the world’s biggest inter-parliamentary body. It also reflects the country’s attention to youth and global issues facing young people at present.
The conference is set to help promote Vietnam’s interests via the parliamentary channel, and meet the development demand and keep up with development trends in the new period. This includes digital transformation, innovation, and sustainable development; and introduce the country’s culture, people, foreign policy, and socio-economic achievements to international friends.
It will also be a chance for Vietnam to strengthen diplomatic ties with many important partners, especially young parliamentarians and leaders of other countries, and attract the IPU and member parliaments’ support for its national construction, safeguarding, and development.
Talking to the press ahead of the event, Zeina Hilal, a representative of the IPU Secretariat, said she is impressed with the Vietnamese NA’s preparations for the conference, noting that it has shown not only the active and fully responsible and professional organisation of the conference but also its role in leading youth empowerment efforts. This could be seen in the big number of registered international delegates – more than 300.
She added the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians is a vivid illustration of the close-knit relations and strong cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the IPU.
Hilal also highly valued the effective integration of the conference’s theme into panel discussions and expressed her belief that Vietnam will successfully hold this event./.