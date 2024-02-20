Ministry warns of online Tet scams
The Department of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has warned of the continued prevalence of online scams after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
An interface of an electronic Li Xi application (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Department of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has warned of the continued prevalence of online scams after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
Many people have fallen victim to increasingly sophisticated scams, which often target gullible, greedy or technologically illiterate people.
Meta Platforms Inc., the tech company that manages two of the most popular social media platforms in Vietnam, Facebook and Instagram, recently warned users of several common online scams during Tet, including the "Electronic Li Xi (Lucky Money)" scam.
Electronic Li Xi, done using links generated by electronic wallet apps such as Momo or VNPayQR, has become popular in recent Tet holidays. The user would share this link or an image with the QR code for the recipient to click on or scan, and the money will be transferred to their electronic wallet account.
However recently, scammers have taken advantage of this convenient feature to impersonate victims' acquaintances and send malicious links via social media or messaging platforms, usually in the form of links. When users click on the links, they may inadvertently provide personal information and become victims of scams or identity theft.
Scammers also fake text messages of banks, announcing that they have received a gift from the bank. The content of the messages includes links to fake websites which bear a similar interface to actual banking websites.
The fake website tricks people, requesting them to enter information such as their bank account number and password. When the information is entered, the scammers will be able to access the bank account.
The Department of Information Security of the MIC recommends that users verify the identity of the sender before receiving electronic Li Xi.
Users should be careful and vigilant to recognise suspicious signs in messages, such as spelling errors, brand impersonation, or overly large offers. Users should not provide personal information, accounts, passwords, VNeID, one-time authentication codes (OTP), ID card information or bank accounts to any individual or organisation through any form, or follow any instructions from strange phone numbers.
Meta also recommends users set up two-factor authentication to protect their online accounts and reduce the risk of unauthorised access.
Fake online fortune telling scams
Another emerging scam during and after Tet is online fortune-telling. Social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok have seen a rise in individuals posing as spiritual figures offering and advertising fortune-telling services. These advertisements often target those seeking guidance or answers at the start of the new year.
Many people have fallen victim to online spiritual scams because they believe in unfounded fortune-telling, leading to bad consequences for themselves and their families, wasting time and money, and bringing anxiety and confusion.
Authorities warn that engaging with these services can lead to financial loss and emotional distress due to misleading information.
The Department of Information Security recommends that people not get involved in spiritual scams on social media. Users need to research carefully and verify the source before making any transactions on social media to avoid being scammed./.