Society Dense fog forces flights at Vinh airport to delay, reroute Bad weather conditions with dense fog have forced many flights from/to Vinh International Airport in the central province of Nghe An to change their routes on February 19-20.

Society Over 100 Vietnamese students take part in Leader Camp 2024 More than 100 Vietnamese students from universities across the UK took part in the Leader Camp 2024, an annual event organised by the Vietnamese Student Association in the UK (SVUK), which was held last Sunday at the University of Westminster and aimed at helping the students to learn and explore their potential leadership capabilities.

Videos Springtime in Hanoi During the first days of the Lunar New Year 2024, many Hanoi residents and tourists joyfully immersed themselves in the gentle and tranquil spring atmosphere along the capital’s bustling streets.

Society Lunar New Year gathering held in Sweden The Vietnamese Cultural Association and the Vietnamese Women's Association in Sweden held a Lunar New Year gathering in Malmo city on February 18.