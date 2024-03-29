☀️ Morning digest March 29
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The National Assembly Standing Committee convened a conference in Hanoi on March 28 to review the activities of NA deputy delegations of provinces and centrally-run cities in 2023 and deploy tasks for 2024.
Ha said the group, one of the leading energy enterprises in China and the world, has implemented several projects in Vietnam as either the main contractor or the investor. Read full story
In response to reporters' queries regarding the recent clashes between Chinese and Philippine vessels near the Bai Co May (Second Thomas Shoal), Thang underscored that Vietnam has already spoken about this issue and is very concerned about recent tensions in the waters. Read full story
The two sides boast potential for multi-faceted cooperation, the official explained, expressing his hope for Canadian investment of more than 500 million USD in the southern largest economic hub in the time ahead. Read full story
The event was co-hosted by the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC), the German Business Association (GBA) in Ho Chi Minh City, and the United Overseas Bank (UOB)./. Read full story
NA Permanent Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)Speaking at the conference, the first of its kind, NA Permanent Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man highlighted 2023 as a record-breaking year for the Vietnamese NA, with the highest number of sessions in its 78-year history, including three extraordinary sittings. These sessions addressed a substantial volume of 84 crucial issues impacting socio-economic development and global integration, paving the way for continued progress in 2024 and beyond, he said. Read full story
- Vietnam always treasures ties with Japan and activities of its investors in the country, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told a delegation from the Japan Business Federation (KEIDANREN) led by Masayoshi Fujimoto and Masayuki Hyodo, Co-chairmen of KEIDANREN’s Japan - Vietnam Economic Committee at a working session in Hanoi on March 28.
PM Pham Minh Chinh and delegates at the working session. (Photo: VNA)He also highlighted Japan as Vietnam's leading important economic partner, biggest partner in official development assistance, second largest in labour cooperation, third largest in investment and fourth largest in trade. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 28 hosted a reception for World Bank (WB) Country Director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk, who came to say goodbye at the end of her tenure.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and World Bank (WB) Country Director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk. (Photo: VNA)Congratulating Turk on her successful tenure in the country, Chinh spoke highly of the WB's cooperation and support for Vietnam’s Doi Moi (renewal) over the past 30 years. He noted that the bank is one of the three largest development partners and foreign loan providers of Vietnam. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha received Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski and leaders of Corio Generation of Australia’s Macquarie Group in Hanoi on March 28.
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (right) hosts a reception for Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski on March 28. (Photo: VNA)The Deputy PM hailed the proactiveness of Corio Generation and Power Generation Joint Stock Corporation 3 (EVNGENCO 3) in the implementation of an offshore windfarm project in Vietnam. Read full story
- Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha received General Director of the China Energy International Group Co. Ltd. Qiao Xubin in Hanoi on March 28.
Ha said the group, one of the leading energy enterprises in China and the world, has implemented several projects in Vietnam as either the main contractor or the investor. Read full story
- All activities and claims in the East Sea must comply with international law, stated Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Duc Thang at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on March 28.
In response to reporters' queries regarding the recent clashes between Chinese and Philippine vessels near the Bai Co May (Second Thomas Shoal), Thang underscored that Vietnam has already spoken about this issue and is very concerned about recent tensions in the waters. Read full story
- Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai suggested the city and Canada strive for bilateral trade of over 1 billion USD while receiving Canadian Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Mary Ng on March 28.
The two sides boast potential for multi-faceted cooperation, the official explained, expressing his hope for Canadian investment of more than 500 million USD in the southern largest economic hub in the time ahead. Read full story
- A Germany – Vietnam business forum, themed “Collaborative pathways to green growth in Ho Chi Minh City”, took place in Ho Chi Minh City on March 28.
The event was co-hosted by the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC), the German Business Association (GBA) in Ho Chi Minh City, and the United Overseas Bank (UOB)./. Read full story