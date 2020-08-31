World Thailand hopes RCEP help expedite regional economic recovery Thailand’s Deputy Minister for Commerce Sansern Samalapa has said signing the RCEP agreement would help boost confidence in the business sector and promote multilateral trade, while expressing his confidence the deal would help expedite the region's economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Indonesia tries to protect medical workers from infecting SARS-CoV-2 Chairman of the Indonesian Medical Association (IDI) Daeng M. Fiqih said his association had coordinated with the national COVID-19 task force and relevant departments to ensure the availability of protective equipment in hospitals and health facilities so as to prevent more deaths among health workers.

World RoK firm invests in building thermal power plant in Indonesia PT Hanlim Power Corporation, the arm of a Republic of Korean company in Indonesia, plans to build a 4,800 MW gas-fired power plant in Batubara regency, North Sumatra, which is touted to be the largest in the province.

World Singapore, US discuss importance of free, open Indo-Pacific Singaporean Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen and his US counterpart Mark Esper discussed various regional security issues, including the East Sea, counterterrorism, and the importance of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, during their virtual meeting on August 31.