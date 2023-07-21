Politics NA Chairman presides over consultations on 2023 socio-economic forum National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on July 21 chaired a consultation conference on the organization of the 2023 Vietnam Socio-Economic Forum.

Politics National seminar discusses renewal of external affairs work A national seminar took place in Ho Chi Minh City on July 21, reviewing the reform process of external affairs between 1986 and now and discussing the orientation for 2025 – 2045.

Politics Politburo issues new regulation on controlling power, preventing corruption in personnel work Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Truong Thi Mai, on behalf of the Politburo, has signed into promulgation regulations on controlling power and preventing corruption and negative acts in personnel work.

Politics President’s visit to Italy strengthens bilateral Strategic Partnership: diplomat President Vo Van Thuong’s State visit to Italy from July 25-28 will offer new opportunities to strengthen the bilateral Strategic Partnership, Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung has stated.