Vietjet aircraft (Photo courtesy of Vietjet Air)

HCM City (VNA) – Budget airline Vietjet Air is offering millions of tickets with discounts up to 77% on July 7 at website www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app, together with 100,000 VND E-Vouchers.

Passengers can visit website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air app and apply the promotion code SUMMER77 to fly across Vietnam and internationally with flexible flight times from August 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. At the same time, on the double day, passengers will get an additional 100,000 VND E-Vouchers at https://evoucher.vietjetair.com, accumulate points for the SkyJoy loyalty program, enjoy many attractive benefits at SkyJoy app or https://skyjoy.vietjetair.com/.

Vietjet Air has launched new routes, including Ho Chi Minh City - Jakarta (Indonesia), Ho Chi Minh City - Kochi (India), Ho Chi Minh City - Brisbane (Australia), Ho Chi Minh City - Tokyo (Haneda, Japan), Da Nang - Hong Kong, Phu Quoc - Hong Kong (China). Especially, passengers always feel secure when flying with all Vietjet flights, being offered free travel insurance SkyCare. Passengers are fully protected from medical expenses to problems related to journey incidents (such as delayed flights, lost luggage and documents).

Vietjet always pampers and offers passengers the best. This summer, passengers can fly with Vietjet to Nha Trang to enjoy entertainment activities at VinWonders, especially the 8Wonder Music Festival on July 22, 2023 with the participation of the world and Vietnam A-list stars including Charlie Puth, Ha Anh Tuan, Ho Ngoc Ha, Hieu Thu Hai, Mono, TLinh, Amee, and DJ Mie.

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.

VNA