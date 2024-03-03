Politics NA Chairman works with Khanh Hoa’s Party Committee National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a working session with representatives of the Party Committee of the south-central province of Khanh Hoa on March 2, as part of his working trip to the locality.

Politics PM asks for greater efforts to boost new growth motivations Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested ministries, sectors, and localities to consistently implement priorities for growth linked with macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, and ensuring major balances of the national economy, said Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son at the regular Government press conference on March 2.

Politics Vietnam, Italy see strong potential in agriculture cooperation The Vietnamese and Italian economies are complementary, with great potential for cooperation, with agriculture being a key area, said head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung.

Politics Vietnam, US hold 10th dialogue on Asia-Pacific Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kritenbrink co-chaired the 10th Vietnam-US Dialogue on Asia-Pacific in Hanoi on March 1.