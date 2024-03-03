Vietnam attends Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and held bilateral activities in Türkiye on March 1-2.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang. (Photo: VNA)
Themed “Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil,” the forum brought together about 4,000 delegates, including 19 high-ranking leaders, and nearly 100 ministers and deputy ministers from 147 countries, along with representatives of international organisations, policy makers, experts, scholars and businesspeople.
It looked into the world and regional situation, and how to respond to non-traditional security challenges such as food security, energy security and climate change, and new development trends like digital transformation, green transition, and artificial intelligence, among others.
In her remarks, Hang said the Asia-Pacific needs to maintain an open, transparent, resilient, inclusive and rules-based regional structure, in which ASEAN plays a central role.
ASEAN wishes and stands ready to strengthen cooperation with all countries and partners in and outside the region to contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the region, she said.
The official also affirmed that Vietnam will continue to consistently implement its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation, development, diversification and multilateralisation of relations, and being a friend, and a reliable and responsible partner of the international community.
Vietnam will work together with other ASEAN member countries for peace, stability and prosperity in the region, she said.
On this occasion, Hang had meetings with Turkish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Burak Akçapar, President of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) Nail Olpak, and other Turkish officials.
Hang suggested the two countries take more measures to boost their cooperation across spheres, for the development of each side.
While in Türkiye, Hang also met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyz Jeenbek Kulubaev and her counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and Oman./.