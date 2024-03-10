Politics Vietnam chairs preparatory session seeking ICJ’s advice on obligations on climate change The permanent delegations of Vietnam and Vanuatu to the United Nations (UN) on March 9 coordinated to organise an online preparatory meeting related to procedures for seeking the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s advisory opinion on obligations of states in respect of climate change.

Politics PM meets Vietnamese scientists, NZ business circle in New Zealand Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a working session with the group of Vietnamese professionals working in New Zealand (VietTech NZ) in Auckland on March 10 as part of his official visit to NZ.

Politics Experts applaud upgrade of Vietnam - Australia relations The establishment of the Vietnam - Australia comprehensive strategic partnership during Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Australia, which concluded on March 9, has attracted attention from Australian experts and scholars.

Politics Vietnam rises to become regional trade, innovation hub: New Zealand expert Vietnam has risen to become a regional trade and innovation hub, and there is a lot New Zealand can learn from Vietnam’s experience and expertise, CEO of the Asia New Zealand Foundation Suzannah Jessep.