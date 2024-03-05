The eighth political consultation at the deputy foreign ministerial level betwen Vietnam and Iran (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang paid a working visit to Iran from March 3-4, during which she co-chaired the eighth political consultation with her Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri Kani.



At the political consultation, discussions centred on specific measures to boost bilateral ties across politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, culture, education, tourism, people-to-people exchange, including the exchange of all-level delegations, facilitating visa issuance for firms to increase connectivity, share information and expand business opportunities. They agreed to soon hold the 10th meeting of the Vietnam-Iran Joint Committee and effectively carry out the signed cooperation agreements. The two sides also shared views on global and regional issues of shared concern.



As part of her visit, Hang met with Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari, and Deputy Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Mehdi Zeyghami, and held working sessions with Vice President of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Ghadir Ghiyafeh and Chairman of the Iran-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Jalil Rahimi Juhan Abadi.



During meetings, both sides affirmed their commitment to realising the results and agreements reached during previous high-level visits and meetings, highlighting the significance of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s working visit last September.



The Iranian Foreign Minister commended Vietnam's regional standing and developmental achievements, and affirmed Iran's willingness to bolster friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam.



Meanwhile, Deputy FM Safari shared Iran's strengths in the fields of construction and infrastructure, technology, healthcare, services, energy and hoped that the two sides will consider expanding cooperation into areas where they hold strengths and potential.



The leaders of Iranian ministries and agencies described Vietnam as an important trade partner. They suggested increasing the exchange of trade promotion delegations, joining exhibitions and fairs held in each country, and wished that the two sides would propel cooperation in tourism, cultural and people-to-people exchange.



Hang, for her part, vowed to work closely with relevant Vietnamese agencies to implement commitments and agreements reached by the two countries’ leaders and study Iran’s proposals during her trip.



She believed that leveraging economic strengths and dynamism, Vietnam and Iran have substantial potential for further growth in the foreseeable future./.