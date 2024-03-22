People in Tan Thuy commune get filtered water for domestic use. (Photo: VNA)

Ben Tre (VNA) – Keppel Corporation and Tien Phong newspaper on March 22 held a ceremony to hand over a water filtration system to people in Tan Thuy commune, Ba Tri district, the southern province of Ben Tre.

The system worth about 350 million VND (14,000 USD) can produce 6,000 litres of clean water a day for domestic use, helping nearly 10,000 people in the commune and neighbouring ones to access free fresh water when they are affected by severe saltwater intrusion. Previously, they usually suffered from water shortages or had to buy water for daily use at high costs.

In 2022, the group and the newspaper launched the initiative “Living Well” to provide such systems to areas affected severely by harsh drought and saltwater intrusion.

So far, five communes in the three provinces of Ben Tre, Tien Giang, and Ca Mau have been given such systems./.