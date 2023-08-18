Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President meets delegates to Vietnam International Dental Exhibition & Congress President Vo Van Thuong on August 17 met with Vietnamese and foreign professors, scientists and experts, who are in Hanoi to attend the ongoing Vietnam International Dental Exhibition & Congress 2023 (VIDEC 2023).

Politics Kazakh President to pay official visit to Vietnam President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Vietnam from August 20 to 22, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Politics Commission looks into violations by Party members The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission met in Hanoi on August 16-17, during which they decided to propose the Politburo impose disciplinary measures on some individuals.