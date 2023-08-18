☕ Afternoon briefing on August 18
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
– Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Vietnam from August 20-22 is expected to help consolidate and develop the traditional friendship between the two countries.
Vietnam and Kazakhstan set up their diplomatic ties on June 29, 1992. Since then, the bilateral relations have been developing well in various fields.
– Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed a decision approving a master plan for the development of a network of social assistance facilities for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.
The plan aims to ensure that at least 90% of people in extremely difficult circumstances without caregivers are given consultation and assistance and managed by social assistance facilities by 2030, with priority given to lonely or social isolated elderly people, people with mental disorders or severe disabilities, children in difficult circumstances, and victims of family violence or human trafficking.
– In the current economic context, innovating the growth model is an urgent requirement from both micro and macro angles, heard a business forum held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 17.
Participants in the event, organised by Forbes Vietnam and some other organisations, pointed out the need for the Vietnamese economy to switch from capital, cheap labour and natural resource-based growth to knowledge-based one.
– The new visa policy, coming into force on August 15, is believed to open up various opportunities for tourism development, and stakeholders in this industry are taking actions to seize those chances.
The National Assembly approved the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens and the Law on Foreigners' Entry into, Exit from, Transit through and Residence in Vietnam in late June.
– The Seoul Botanical Park in the capital of the Republic of Korea on August 18 kicked off a summer event on Vietnamese culture named "Scent of Green Papaya".
Within the framework of the three-day event, the Vietnamese movie "The smell of green papaya" released in 1994, the first Vietnamese film to be nominated for the Oscar for the best foreign-language film, will be screened three times on August 19 and 20.
– Vietnamese representatives shared the country's policies on promoting traditional medicine at the first Traditional Medicine Global Summit which took place in India from August 17-18.
The summit, organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Government of India, is part of the ongoing G20 Health Ministers' Meeting being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from August 17-19.
- Markswoman Trinh Thu Vinh officially won a slot at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics after achieving a high result at the 53rd ISSF World Shooting Championships qualifiers in Azerbaijan on August 17.
According to the Vietnamese shooting team's coach Hoang Xuan Vinh, 23-year-old Thu Vinh ranked fifth in the women's 10m air pistol event with 579 points, only five points lower than the score of the first-ranking shooter.