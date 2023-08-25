Politics Vietnam, Iran agreed to promote cooperation in fields A delegation led by member of the Party Central Committee and permanent deputy head of its Commission of Mass Mobilisation Pham Tat Thang paid a visit to Iran from August 21-24.

Politics Party leader requests stronger improvements in Lang Son’s development Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong ordered Lang Son to make stronger improvements in socio-economic development, while visiting the northern border mountainous province on August 25.

Politics Singaporean PM’s visit expected to set future agenda for relationship with Vietnam: Ambassador Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s Vietnam visit from August 27-29 offers an occasion for leaders of the two countries to set a future agenda for the bilateral relationship, as both look towards dealing with many common challenges, according to Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam.

Politics Singaporean PM’s Vietnam visit to help booster strategic partnership: diplomat Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s official visit to Vietnam from August 27-29 will help consolidate and deepen the two countries’ strategic partnership for peace and stability in the region and the world, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung has said.