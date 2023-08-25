☕ Afternoon briefing on August 25
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
– Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong ordered Lang Son to make stronger improvements in socio-economic development, while visiting the northern border mountainous province on August 25.
Highly valuing the province’s efforts and achievements in recent years, he told local officials at a meeting the same day that they need to be further aware of the general context as well as both advantages and disadvantages of Lang Son to identify targets, requirements, and tasks for boosting economic development. Read full story
– A delegation led by member of the Party Central Committee and permanent deputy head of its Commission of Mass Mobilisation Pham Tat Thang paid a visit to Iran from August 21-24.
Within the framework of the visit, the delegation had separate meetings with Secretary-General, Chairman of the Political - Security - Defense Committee, the Council for Unification of Awareness Ghadir Nezamipour, Secretary General of Islamic Coalition Party Assadollah Badamchian, Chairman of the Party Coalition Manouchehr Mottaki, Deputy Foreign Minister Shaykh al-Islami, and President of the Iran-Vietnam Friendship Association (IVFA) Seyed Kamal Sajadi. Read full story
– Secretary-General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague Marcin Czepelak has lauded Vietnam’s cooperation and strong performance in implementing the agreement to set up a PCA representative office in Vietnam, describing the country as a good example in partnership with the PCA.
Receiving outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Pham Viet Anh, Czepelak highly valued the PCA visit by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in December last year, considering it as a meaningful message of Vietnam on respecting and honouring international law, especially amid the current situation. Read full story
– An international conference, titled “50-year Relationship of Vietnam-Canada: Look Back and Forward”, took place in Hanoi on August 25.
Co-organised by the Vietnam Institute of Americas Studies (VIAS) and the Canadian Embassy, it enabled participants to discuss the diplomatic relations’ progress in the past five decades from 1973 to 2023. They analysed the current regional context and international institutions of which both countries are members in order to find common ground, opportunities, and platforms serving the advancement of the ties in the time to come. Read full story
– Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of 16.25 billion USD as of August 15, according to the General Department of Customs.
The country’s total import and export turnover hit over 402 billion USD in the period, including 209.43 billion USD in export value, representing a yearly decline of 10.1%, or 23.5 billion USD in comparison with the same period last year. Read full story
– Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang and British Minister of State for International Trade Nigel Huddleston co-chaired the 13th meeting of the Joint Committee on Economic and Trade Cooperation between Vietnam and the UK (JETCO 13) on August 24 in Hanoi.
Minister Thang said the cooperation mechanism of the joint committee has recorded sustainable development, contributing to resolving policy obstacles, and building a more favourable business environment for enterprises of both sides. Read full story
- The Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival 2023( HOZO), the largest outdoor music show in the southern hub, is scheduled to kick off in September.
According to the organising board, unlike in previous editions, the 2023 festival will begin from early September and last until late December. The highlight of the festival will be four performance nights with the theme of “HOZO Inspired Talents" and three concerts themed "HOZO Super Fest". Read full story./.