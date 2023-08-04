Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

-National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue arrived in Jakarta on August 4 morning, beginning his official visit to Indonesia where he will also attend the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44).

Hue’s trip is made at an invitation of Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives and AIPA President Puan Maharani.Read full text



-The official visit to Indonesia by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam is a "very important" step in parliamentary diplomacy between the two countries, said Fadli Zon, Chairperson of the Committee for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation of the House of Representatives of Indonesia.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondents in Jakarta, Fadli expressed his hope that the visit will strengthen the Indonesian and Vietnamese legislative bodies’ roles as bridges connecting the two countries and their people, as well as promoting bilateral cooperation in various aspects, especially in politics, economy, culture and social affairs.Read full text



-The official visit to Indonesia from August 4-6 by Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue will help solidify close friendship, strengthen mutual understanding and further enhance the bilateral strategic partnership which celebrates its 10th year in 2023, according to an Indonesian diplomat.

The statement was made by Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi in his interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of Hue’s visit.Read full text



-Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s upcoming official visit to Iran is of particular significance for several reasons and as such, there are high expectations from this visit in expanding bilateral relations, Iranian Ambassador to Vietnam Ali Akbar Nazari has said.

The diplomat said that this is the first official visit to Iran by the Chairman of the National Assembly - the highest organ of state power in the Vietnamese political system - after 24 years. It also marks the resumption of high-level visits between the two countries after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Read full text



-The cultural interference and connection activities between Vietnam and Iran over the past 50 years have paved the way for the two countries to continue promoting their ties now, stated Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 4 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Iran diplomatic relations.

Ngoc noted that the friendship between Vietnamese and Iranian started over 1,000 years ago when Persian merchants came to do business and trade in Vietnam, opening the door for cultural exchange between the two peoples.Read full text



-Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), emphasised the need for a stronger commitment and collective efforts from the international community to break the vicious cycle between conflict and poverty on August 3.

In his remarks at an open debate on famine and conflict-induced global food security held by the UN Security Council (UNSC), the diplomat stressed that recent reports and discussions at the 43rd session of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Conference in Italy in July have shown that the world is facing an increasingly challenge regarding food security.Read full text



-The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on August 4 held a get-together to mark the 70th anniversary of the Moncada Barracks attack in Cuba (July 26, 1953-2023), which represents the solidarity and friendship between the people of the city and the people of Cuba.

Speaking at the event, Consul General of Cuba to the city Ariadne Feo Labrada thanked HUFO for organising a meaningful event as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the visit by Leader Fidel Castro to the liberated zone in South Vietnam in Quang Tri.Read full text



-Vietnam’s economy started the second half of this year with positive signals which are expected to pave the way for a better recovery in the coming time.

According to the General Statistics Office (GSO), in July, industrial production which can reflect many angles of the economy was better than the previous month.Read full text/.