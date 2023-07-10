☕ Afternoon briefing on July 10
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The 14th meeting of the AIPA Caucus 14 themed “Promoting innovation, transfer, application, and development of science and technology for sustainable growth and development” kicked off in Phu Quoc city of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on July 10. Read full story
- Vietnam's Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 4 has completed its UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan after more than a year, with a homecoming ceremony held for its staff in Hanoi on July 9.
Fifty-one officers and staff of the hospital arrived in Hanoi on July 9 night, while the remaining 12 members will fly home after they complete necessary handover procedures with Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5, which landed in South Sudan on July 7 (local time). Read full story
- The Government Office has issued a document announcing Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang's directions made at his recent teleconference with leaders of 13 Mekong Delta localities, requesting more aggressive actions to combat illegal, unregulated and unreported (IUU) fishing.
Accordingly, Deputy PM Quang requested that plans and agenda must be carefully prepared before the upcoming working session with the European Commission's fourth inspection team, in order to have the commission’s ‘yellow card’ warning against Vietnamese seafood exports removed by this October. Read full story
- Strong disbursement of public investment, especially from the second quarter of this year, has helped increase demands and promote growth of economic sectors, thus contributing to boosting economic growth in the second quarter and the first half of 2023, said General Director of the General Statistics Office Nguyen Thi Huong in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the role of public investment in the national economic growth. Read full story
- Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow 5.34% this year under the first scenario set out by the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM).
The institute announced a report on the domestic economy in the first half of this year, and prospects for the second at a workshop in Hanoi on July 10, where its three scenarios on the national economy were made public. Read full story
- With flourishing economic results in the first six months of this year, many enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City expect to keep pace with the growth momentum to accelerate their production and business activities in the coming months.
According to the municipal Statistics Office, in the period, total retail sales of goods rose by 9.7% year-on-year, revenue from accommodation and food services increased by 36.2%. In particular, the number of foreign tourists to the city tripled over the same period, contributing to the boost in domestic demand and economic growth. Read full story
- National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines reported a 7% growth in the domestic aviation market in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.
However, the international market has not fully recovered, reaching over 80% of the pre-pandemic level, the airline said. Read full story
- The volume of the fresh lychee exports transported by Vietnam Airlines flights in May, June and the beginning of July increased by 200% over the same period last year. It transported nearly 90 tonnes of the fruit to the UK, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Laos, and Cambodia in the period. Read full story
- Vietnam's Ha Long Bay, Hoi An, and Phong Nha-Ke Bang have been named among the 16 most favourite UNESCO world heritage wonders in Southeast Asia by leading UK-based travel magazine Wanderlust. Read full story
- Over 50,000 students are studying Korean at more than 60 universities and colleges in Vietnam, making it the top Asian language in terms of the training scale.
According to Office of the President of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Vietnam has the largest and most comprehensive training and research programmes for the Korean language and culture in Asia. Read full story./.