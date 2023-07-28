Videos Vietnam-Vatican relations see positive progress: Ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung said the Vietnam – Vatican relations have seen new positive progress.

Politics Vietnam, Canada hold bilateral defence consultation The Vietnam – Canada Bilateral Defence Consultation 2023 took place on July 27, co-chaired by the Director of the Foreign Relations Department under Ministry of National Defence Major General Vu Thanh Van and Assistant Deputy Minister of Canada’s Department of National Defence Peter Hammerschmidt.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 28 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President meets with leaders of Italian political parties President Vo Van Thuong on July 27 held separate meetings with General Secretary of the Italian Communist Party Mauro Alboresi, Vice President of the Italian Democratic Party Chiara Gribaudo, and General Secretary of the Italian Communist Refoundation Party Maurizio Acerbo, as part of his State-level visit to the European nation.