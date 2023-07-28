☕ Afternoon briefing on July 28
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Twenty-eight years since officially joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on July 28, 1995, Vietnam's membership has left a profound mark with her positive contributions to the bloc’s common development, laying the foundation for the establishment of an ASEAN community with political unity, economic integration, and social responsibility sharing. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 27 signed to issue a document clarifying measures to enhance businesses’ access to credit. He requested the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) to coordinate with relevant agencies to continue implementing tasks and solutions stated in relevant resolutions of the Government, regulating monetary policies in an active, timely and flexible manner to suit the reality, ensuring a systematic, close and harmonious combination with expanded fiscal policies, thus removing difficulties for business and production, promoting growth in parallel with stabilising the macro-economy, controlling inflation and ensuring major economic balances. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has freshly signed a decision to approve the national energy master plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.
The overall objective of the plan is to ensure the country's energy security, meet the requirements of economic and social developments, industrialisation and modernisation, ensure national defence and security, improve the people's living standards, and protect the ecological environment. In addition, it aims to develop an independent and autonomous energy industry, and establish a comprehensive energy industry ecosystem based on renewable and new energy sources, with a goal of becoming a regional centre for clean energy industries and renewable energy exports. Read full story
- The Vietnam – Canada Bilateral Defence Consultation 2023 was held on July 27, co-chaired by the Director of the Foreign Relations Department under Ministry of National Defense Major General Vu Thanh Van and Assistant Deputy Minister of Canada’s Department of National Defense Peter Hammerschmidt.
The online event took place in the context that the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations (1973-2023). Read full story
- Various major Italian newspapers on July 27 and 28 continued to spotlight President Vo Van Thuong’s State visit to the European nation. Read full story
- Representatives of two capital cities of Hanoi and Cairo on July 27 signed a friendship and cooperation agreement in the witness of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, on his official visit to Egypt.
The agreement, signed by Vice chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen and Cairo Governor Khaled Abdel A’al, aims to promote the relations and mutual understanding between the two cities in the areas of culture, sciences, education, health care, tourism, sports, environment, and trade. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City and Portugal’s Porto city on July 27 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two cities in the 2023-2025 period. Under the deal, inked by Porto Mayor Rui Moreira and Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, the two sides will promote collaboration in culture, tourism, economy, trade, urban upgrading and heritage conservation. Read full story
- Vietnam attracted approximately 16.24 billion USD from the beginning of this year to July 20, up 4.5% year-on-year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
In the period, there were 1,293 newly-registered projects with a combined capital of 7.94 billion USD, up 75.5% in the number of projects and 38.6% in capital compared to the same period last year. Read full story
- The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has forecast that in 2023, Vietnam's rice exports will reach about 7.2 million tonnes, bringing home more than 4 billion USD.
MARD Deputy Minister Tran Thanh Nam said that the world’s economic difficulties and political instability cause significant difficulties for the export of goods in general and agricultural products in particular. Read full story
- Vietnam welcomed nearly 6.6 million international visitors in the first seven months of this year, accounting for 83% of the yearly target, according to Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).
During the period, the industry also served 76.5 million domestic tourists. Total revenues from tourism reached 416.6 trillion VND (17.58 billion USD). Read full story
- Nearly 399,000 Vietnamese tourists came to Laos in the first half of this year, the second biggest number of foreign visitors to Laos during the period, according to the Lao Tourism Development Department. Read full story
- Construction of a dormitory building started on the Laos-Vietnam bilanguage school in Oudomxay province, Laos, on July 28.
With an investment of 6.7 billion LAK (308,000 USD), once operational, the school will become a place to provide Vietnamese language classes for overseas Vietnamese and Laos in the province and northern area, helping them pursuit their higher education in Vietnam or for other purposes. Read full story./.