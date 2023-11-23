☕ Afternoon briefing on November 23
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Vietnam was elected member of the World Heritage Committee for the 2023 - 2027 tenure on November 22 with the highest number of votes among Asian-Pacific states.
Securing 121 of the 171 valid votes, Vietnam ranked second among the nine elected states from five regions, said the Department of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Read full story
- President Vo Van Thuong’s trip to the US for the APEC Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities from November 14-17 is expected to open up many investment opportunities for businesses of the two countries in the time ahead.
Ted Osius, former US Ambassador to Vietnam and President of the US-ASEAN Business Council, held that there are no limits in the Vietnam-US relations, and expressed his belief that the bilateral trade and economic ties as well as people-to-people exchanges will be reinforced and deepened in the coming time. Read full story
- President Vo Van on November 23 attended a ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of the Hiep Hoa victory in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.
At the event, he presented the Ho Chi Minh Order to Long An province’s Party, administration and people for their excellent contributions to revolutionary cause of the Party and State. Read full story
- Vietnam’s election to the World Heritage Committee affirms the Party and State’s sound foreign policy of multilateralisation, diversification, and comprehensive and intensive international integration, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc has said.
Ngoc, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO, said that this is an outcome of the effective implementation of the cultural diplomacy strategy until 2030 as well as enthusiastic support from international partners. Read full story
- The fourth Vietnam Cultural Heritage Festival opened with a ceremony held at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Hanoi on November 22.
Nguyen Phuc Luu, Director of the UNESCO Centre for Culture and Sport Development under the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations, said the festival aims to honour cultural heritage values of Vietnam to step up the sustainable preservation and promotion of those values. It is also an occasion to popularise the UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage elements of Vietnam as well as others to the public, including foreigners in Hanoi. Read full story
- Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) on November 23 announced that Vietnam’s textile and apparel exports are estimated to top 40 billion USD, about 9% less than that of last year.
Speaking at a press conference announcing a coming conference reviewing the association’s performance in 2023, VITAS Chairman Vu Duc Giang said that this year, Vietnam’s textile and apparel industry sees many major challenges including the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and large inventory due to falling demand. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on November 23 had a meeting with a delegation of Russia’s Kaluga oblast led by its Governor Vladislav Valerievich Shapsha and suggested the Russian oblast to cooperate with Vietnamese localities in manufacturing projects as well as traditional fields of cooperation.
Welcoming the guests, Ha said that the special relationship between Vietnam and Russia is a premise for more effective cooperation between the two countries, including that between Kaluga oblast and localities, partners in Vietnam. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City has set a target of welcoming 6 million foreign visitors who will spend around 190 trillion VND (7.8 billion USD) next year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.
Given stable political-economic conditions, and good recovery of tourism and related industries, the Vietnamese southern hub expects to welcome a tourist influx from the Republic of Korea, Japan, India, and China. Read full story
- Vietnam was elected member of the World Heritage Committee for the 2023 - 2027 tenure on November 22 with the highest number of votes among Asian-Pacific states.
Securing 121 of the 171 valid votes, Vietnam ranked second among the nine elected states from five regions, said the Department of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Read full story
- President Vo Van Thuong’s trip to the US for the APEC Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities from November 14-17 is expected to open up many investment opportunities for businesses of the two countries in the time ahead.
Ted Osius, former US Ambassador to Vietnam and President of the US-ASEAN Business Council, held that there are no limits in the Vietnam-US relations, and expressed his belief that the bilateral trade and economic ties as well as people-to-people exchanges will be reinforced and deepened in the coming time. Read full story
- President Vo Van on November 23 attended a ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of the Hiep Hoa victory in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.
At the event, he presented the Ho Chi Minh Order to Long An province’s Party, administration and people for their excellent contributions to revolutionary cause of the Party and State. Read full story
- Vietnam’s election to the World Heritage Committee affirms the Party and State’s sound foreign policy of multilateralisation, diversification, and comprehensive and intensive international integration, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc has said.
Ngoc, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO, said that this is an outcome of the effective implementation of the cultural diplomacy strategy until 2030 as well as enthusiastic support from international partners. Read full story
- The fourth Vietnam Cultural Heritage Festival opened with a ceremony held at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Hanoi on November 22.
Nguyen Phuc Luu, Director of the UNESCO Centre for Culture and Sport Development under the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations, said the festival aims to honour cultural heritage values of Vietnam to step up the sustainable preservation and promotion of those values. It is also an occasion to popularise the UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage elements of Vietnam as well as others to the public, including foreigners in Hanoi. Read full story
- Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) on November 23 announced that Vietnam’s textile and apparel exports are estimated to top 40 billion USD, about 9% less than that of last year.
Speaking at a press conference announcing a coming conference reviewing the association’s performance in 2023, VITAS Chairman Vu Duc Giang said that this year, Vietnam’s textile and apparel industry sees many major challenges including the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and large inventory due to falling demand. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on November 23 had a meeting with a delegation of Russia’s Kaluga oblast led by its Governor Vladislav Valerievich Shapsha and suggested the Russian oblast to cooperate with Vietnamese localities in manufacturing projects as well as traditional fields of cooperation.
Welcoming the guests, Ha said that the special relationship between Vietnam and Russia is a premise for more effective cooperation between the two countries, including that between Kaluga oblast and localities, partners in Vietnam. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City has set a target of welcoming 6 million foreign visitors who will spend around 190 trillion VND (7.8 billion USD) next year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.
Given stable political-economic conditions, and good recovery of tourism and related industries, the Vietnamese southern hub expects to welcome a tourist influx from the Republic of Korea, Japan, India, and China. Read full story
Nghinh Phong (Welcoming Wind) tower square is located on the coast of Tuy Hoa city, the south-central province of Phu Yen. (Photo: VNA)- Nghinh Phong (Welcoming Wind) tower square, located on the coast of Tuy Hoa city, the south-central province of Phu Yen, is the only representative from Southeast Asia to have received the 2023 Asian Urban Landscape Award.
The award was given to nine projects in the five countries of Japan, China, the Republic of Korea, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam, at a recent ceremony in Busan city, the RoK. Read full story
- In an attempt to improve service quality and serve passenger demand, the Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) has worked with localities, including Thua Thien – Hue, to boost its heritage tourism connection.
According to the VNR, the Hue – Da Nang section includes 12 stations with a length of 102 km. There are three stations located on steep mountain passes and nine that can welcome passengers./. Read full story