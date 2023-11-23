Politics Vietnam values China’s Aman Youyi joint exercise Lieutenant General Nguyen Trong Binh, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, congratulated the Joint Staff Department of China's Central Military Commission on successfully organising the Aman Youyi (Peace and Friendship) 2023 joint exercise, while addressing the closing ceremony in Zhanjiang, on November 22.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 23 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vice President meets with Denmark’s Crown Prince Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has a meeting with Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik in Copenhagen on November 22 (local time) as part of her official visit to the European nation.

Politics Azerbaijan prioritises relations with Vietnam: party official Azerbaijan highly values and prioritises its relations with Vietnam, considering Vietnam a crucial partner in Asia-Pacific, Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and head of YAP’s Central Office Tahir Budagov has said.