Politics British researcher: bamboo diplomacy represents development of positive, progressive foreign policy Vietnam’s foreign policy described by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong as “bamboo with strong roots, solid stems and flexible branches” has its essence in, and represents the development of a positive and progressive foreign policy based on Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh Thought.

Politics Indonesian research fellow hails Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy” Veeramalla Anjaiah, a senior research fellow at the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CSEAS) and senior journalist based in Jakarta, has commended Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy” for its contributions to national achievements.

Politics Vietnam, Indonesia step up legislative ties Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha hosted a reception in Hanoi on June 29 for the Ambassador of Indonesia to Vietnam, Denny Abdi.