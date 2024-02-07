Politics Condolences extended over death of Vietnam’s US friend Merle Ratner On behalf of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Le Hoai Trung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the committee’s Commission for External Relations, has sent condolences to the family of Merle Ratner, a left-wing and anti-war activist in the US and a close friend of Vietnam, over her death.

Politics Top legislator extends Tet greetings to Hanoi Party Organisation, administration, people Politburo member and National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue extended his Tet greetings to the Party Organisation, administration and people of Hanoi during his visit to the locality on February 7, as the Lunar New Year (Tet) – the country’s longest and biggest traditional festival is approaching.

Politics Party leader’s writing energises efforts towards prosperous, civilised nation target Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s recent article titled "Proud and confident under the Party's glorious flag, determined to build a Vietnam more prosperous, powerful, civilized, heroic with a fine and long-lasting culture" has given more strength to the entire Party and people to strive for the goal of rich people and a powerful, democratic, equal, and civilised nation, some scholars and Party members have said.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.