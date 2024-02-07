Foreign leaders offer New Year greetings to Party chief of Vietnam
Leaders of many countries, political parties, and international organisations have sent greetings to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on the occasion of New Year 2024 and the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) of Vietnam.
In his letter, General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith said he is extremely proud that the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries have continued to be maintained and nurtured to develop in an increasingly result-oriented manner in various spheres, thus generating practical benefits for theỉr people.
He highly valued and congratulated the Vietnamese people on the enormous and comprehensive achievements in their revolutionary cause over the recent past.
The Lao leader expressed his belief that under the judicious and clear-sighted leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, led by General Secretary Trong, the Vietnamese people will continue harvesting new and greater achievements in the implementation of the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, thereby reaching the goal of rich people and a powerful, democratic, equal, and civilised nation taking firm steps towards socialism.
On this occasion, the Party leader of Vietnam has also received New Year greetings from First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz Canel, General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and President of the DPRK’s State Affairs Commission Kim Jong-un, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of the US Joe Biden, President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Prime Minister of Japan and President of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan Kishida Fumio, President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk Yeol, Speaker of the RoK’s National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo, and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.
Chairman of the United Russia Party and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov, Chairman of the A Just Russia party Sergey Mironov, General Secretary of the Labour Party of Mexico Alberto Anaya Gutierrez, General Secretary of the United Left Movement Party of the Dominican Republic Miguel Mejia, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Brazil Luciana Santos, General Secretary of the Peruvian Communist Party Luis Villanueva, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Bolivia Ignacio Mendosa, along with leaders of many other counties, political parties, international organisations, and diplomatic corps have also sent letters and cards of New Year greetings to Party General Secretary Trong./.