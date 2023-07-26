Politics Minister hopes for stronger Vietnam-Japan cooperation Minister of Public Security To Lam expressed his belief that relations between Vietnam and Japan will grow further in the time ahead while receiving Special Advisor of the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Alliance Takebe Tsutomu in Hanoi on July 26.

Politics Vietnam hopes for Japan support in improving law enforcement capacity Politburo member and Minister of Public Security General To Lam hosted a reception for visiting Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi, in Hanoi on July 26.

Politics Official welcome ceremony held in Rome for Vietnamese President Italian President Sergio Mattarella chaired an official welcome ceremony for Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong, who is on a state visit to Italy, at the Quirinale Palace in Rome on July 26.

Politics Congratulations on 10th anniversary of Vietnam-US Comprehensive Partnership Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has sent a message of congratulations to his US counterpart Antony Blinken on the 10th founding anniversary of the Vietnam - US Comprehensive Partnership (July 25, 2013 – 2023).