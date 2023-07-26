Greetings to Cuba on 70th anniversary of Moncada Barracks attack
The revolutionary relic site of Moncada. (File photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong on July 26 sent messages of congratulations to First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez on the 70th anniversary of the Attack on Moncada Barracks (July 26, 1953-2022).
The same day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also extended his greetings to his Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue cabled a congratulatory message to President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son sent his greetings to his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla./.