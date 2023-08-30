Politics Vietnamese, Singaporean FMs enjoy pho, coffee in Hanoi Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan enjoyed Vietnam’s world-famous ‘pho’ and coffee together for breakfast in Hanoi during the latter’s visit to Vietnam.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 30 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics UNDP official applauds Vietnam’s economic, social security, climate moves Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam Ramla Al Khalidi has highly valued the country’s efforts in developing the economy, ensuring social security, and realising climate targets, in a recent interview granted to the Government e-newspaper.

Videos Photos highlight reunion of ex-prisoners in Con Dao’s sacred land A photo exhibition showcasing reunions of former prisoners on Con Dao Island, once known as “Hell on Earth”, opened recently in the southeastern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.