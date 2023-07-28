Society US announces 32 million USD contract for dioxin remediation The US Mission to Vietnam, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), on July 27 announced a 32 million USD contract to the US firm Tetra Tech to continue the cleanup of dioxin-contaminated soil in and around the Bien Hoa air base in the southern province of Dong Nai, according to a media release by the US Embassy in Vietnam.

Society Vietnamese embassy in Russia marks War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia held a ceremony in Moscow on July 27 to mark the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27).

Society Activities honour 100 voluntary blood donors nationwide A series of activities are underway in Hanoi and the northern mid-land province of Phu Tho from July 27-29 to honour 100 exemplary voluntary blood donors nationwide this year.

Society Overseas Vietnamese in Laos pay tribute to fallen volunteer soldiers in Oudomxay A working group of Military Zone 2, the Ministry of National Defense, and the Association of Vietnamese People in Oudomxay province, Laos, on July 27 coordinated with the local authority to organise an incense-offering ceremony in tribute to Vietnamese martyrs at the Laos-Vietnam Combat Alliance Monument in the northern locality.