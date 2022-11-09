Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

-National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on November 8 hosted a reception for Homero Acosta Álvarez, Secretary of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State of Cuba, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.



Hue appreciated the results of talks between Álvarez and Bui Van Cuong, general secretary and chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly, that were held earlier the same day focusing on orientations to promote cooperation between the two NA offices.Read full story



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen attended the Vietnam-Cambodia trade and investment promotion forum in Phnom Penh on November 8.



At the forum, participating businesses expressed their trust in the future of the two countries as well as their trade and investment incentives.Read full story



-Prime Minister Chinh met Cambodian Senate President Samdech Say Chhum in Phnom Penh on November 8, as part of his visit to Cambodia.



During the meeting, the Vietnamese PM expressed a belief that under the reign of King Norodom Sihamoni and the leadership of the Senate, National Assembly and Royal Government, Cambodia will continue to reap new achievements in the cause of national construction and development as well as unceasingly enhance the country’s position in the region and international arena. Read full story



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with President of Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin on November 8 in Phnom Penh, during which they agreed to continue making efforts to deepen the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and long-term sustainable comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia, for the sake of their people.Read full story



-PM Chinh also paid a call on King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni in Phnom Penh on November 8, as part of his official visit to the neighbouring country.Read full story



-A Vietnamese delegation led by Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha attended an event regarding reducing greenhouse gas emissions in response to climate change held by the World Bank Group (WBG) on November 8.



The event was organised on the sidelines of the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh city of Egypt.Read full story



-Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien has voiced support of cooperation contents reached during talks on November 8 between the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia and Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army Gen. Narongpan Jittkaewtae.



Receiving the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army in Hanoi on November 8, Chien stressed that amidst the strong development of Vietnam-Thailand ties, their defence cooperation has also seen active progress, reflecting the mutual trust between the two armies.Read full story



-Ho Chi Minh City welcomes cooperation opportunities with foreign partners, including those from South Australia, said Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen.



During a reception on November 8 for visiting Governor of South Australia Frances Adamson, Nen thanked the Australian Government and people for offering timely support in medical supplies during COVID-19.Read full story



-A Japanese business delegation led by Achiwa Noriyuki, Chairman of the Machinery and Mechanics Industry Association of Kobe city in Hyogo Prefecture, paid a working visit to the northern province of Ha Nam on November 8.



At a reception for the delegation, Secretary of the Ha Nam Party Committee Le Thi Thuy said there are currently 111 Japanese investment projects, including eight from Hyogo prefecture who are investing in production and business in Ha Nam.Read full story



- Vietnam has 11 representatives listed in QS Asia University Rankings 2023 released by UK-based education organisation Quacquarelli Symonds.



The highest ranking in Vietnam went to Ton Duc Thang Univerisity, at 138th place, closely followed by the Duy Tan Univerisity, Vietnam National University-Hanoi and Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City at 145th, 162nd and 167th position, respectively.Read full story



-The final night of Miss Tourism World 2022 will be held in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on December 3, the organisers told a press conference on November 8.



Themed “Bringing the World to Vietnam”, the final round will gather 71 beauties from around the world, who will be taken to tourist attractions in Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Phu Tho, Son La, and Vinh Phuc from November 15.Read full story/.