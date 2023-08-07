NA leader meets with speaker of Thailand’s lower house in Jakarta
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Wan Muhamad Noor Matha in Jakarta on August 7, during which Hue affirmed that Vietnam highly values the strengthened strategic partnership with Thailand.
Hue congratulated the Speaker of the House of Representatives on his new position as President of the National Assembly of Thailand, expressing his hope that Wan Muhamad Noor Matha will continue to make contributions to the growth of the Vietnam-Thailand relations.
The two sides shared delight at the sound friendship and expanding cooperation between the two countries. They noted that bilateral economic partnership is growing strongly, with Thailand being Vietnam’s largest trade partner and the second biggest investors among ASEAN members.
Hue said that in 2023, when the two countries are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership, the two sides should strengthen coordination to implement the "Three Connects" strategy, including connections in supply chains; connections in economy, businesses and localities; and connections in sustainable growth strategies, towards the goal of 25 billion USD in two-way trade.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)The Vietnamese top legislator asked the parliament of Thailand to continue giving favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Thailand, and supporting the development of Vietnamese culture in the country, laying the foundation for people-to-people exchange between the two nations.
For his part, Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha congratulated Vietnam on the country’s socio-economic achievements, and spoke highly of the contributions that the Vietnamese community in Thailand has made to the host society. He affirmed that the parliament and Government of Thailand will continue to give optimal conditions for the community.
The two sides agreed that the two legislatures should increase the exchange of delegations at all levels, while strengthening cooperation among their specialised agencies.
At the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), NA Chairman Hue invited a Thai parliamentarian delegation to the Ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Hanoi./.