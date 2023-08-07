Politics NA General Secretary meets Thai, Indonesian, Lao counterparts in Indonesia National Assembly General Secretary Bui Van Cuong on August 7 met with his Thai, Indonesian, and Lao counterparts on the sideline of the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) in Jakarta.

Politics Top legislator meets Philippine lower house speaker in Jakarta National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting on August 6 with Speaker of the Philippine House of Representatives Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, on the occasion of the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) held in Jakarta.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Videos NA Chairman busy with many activities in Indonesia Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue is in Indonesia for an official visit and attend the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44). On August 6, the top legislator was busy with various activities.