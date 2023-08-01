Society Vietjet diverts flight in Australia, saving passenger's life Vietjet flight VJ083 from Ho Chi Minh City to Brisbane on July 31 made an emergency landing at Darwin airport in Australia to seek medical aid for a passenger who experienced health issues.

Society Binh Thuan prepares best conditions to host EC’s IUU-fishing inspection team The central coastal province of Binh Thuan’s steering committee for combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing has affirmed its determination not to allow local fishing vessels and fishermen to violate foreign waters and its active preparations for the fourth visit by the European Commission (EC)’s inspection team slated for October.

Society Three police martyrs in Lam Dong landslide honored The Prime Minister on July 31 signed a decision granting the "Fatherland Acknowledges the Merit" certificates to three police officers who died while performing rescue tasks in the recent landslide on Bao Loc Pass, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

Society Basic geological survey planning on minerals for 2021-2030 released A basic geological survey planning on minerals for the 2021-30 period with a vision to 2050 has been released by the Vietnam Geological Department under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.