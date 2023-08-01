National strategy on attracting and retaining talents approved
Illustrative image. (Source: chinhphu.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has recently approved a national strategy on attracting and retaining talents by 2030 with a vision until 2050.
The overall objective of the strategy is to efficiently build and implement breakthrough policies and solutions to attract and retain talents, both at home and abroad, especially in spearhead sectors like science-technology, education-training, culture, social sciences, healthcare, information-communications, and digital transformation.
It is expected to contribute to accelerating national industrialisation and modernisation, and international integration, and achieving the goal of turning Vietnam into an upper middle-income country with modern industry by 2030, and a developed, high-income country with an equal, democratic, and civilised society by 2050.
Specifically, by the end of June 2024, all of the ministries, sectors and localities will roll out their plans to attract and employ talents in line with the national strategy, and their practical requirements.
By 2025, about 10% of newly-recruited talents will work in State agencies, organisations and units, and the annual rate is expected to be maintained at no less than 20% by 2030, with a vision until 2050.
All of the talents will continue working in State agencies, organisations, and units after five years of recruitment. Meanwhile, the proportion of talents receiving training in science-technology is set at 30% by 2025, 60% by 2030, and 100% by 2050.
One of the tasks and solutions outlined in the strategy is to encourage, detect and nominate talents who should have good morality and lifestyle, as well as outstanding knowledge and creativity, and desire to serve the nation and people.
The strategy highlighted the responsibility of nominators, and the need to ensure publicity, transparency and democracy in the introduction and recognition of talents.
The Vietnam Fatherland Front, political-social, political-social-professional, social, and professional-social organisations, along with ministries, agencies and localities should play an active role in talent detection and nomination, the strategy said.
It also emphasised talent training, saying training programmes in sectors need to be reformed in order to maximise ability and skills of talents.
The strategy suggested developing a contingent of lecturers for such training programmes, who are experts, educators, scientists, leaders, managers and businesspeople having knowledge, experience and reputation both at home and abroad, and issuing policies to encourage the engagement of private educational institutions in the efforts.
Programmes and plans of cooperation in talent training with foreign educational institutions should be worked out in line with regional and international standards, the strategy said, emphasising the need to enhance capacity for public units in the fields of scientific research, technology, education, health care, culture, social sciences and others through high-quality personnel training and supply./.