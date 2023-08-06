Business Vietjet launches HCM City - Jakarta direct service Vietjet on August 5 launched the direct route connecting Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam to Jakarta, Indonesia, making it the third direct service in Vietjet's flight network between the two countries.

Business Inter-regional traffic connections driving force for south-eastern region’s growth Localities in the south-eastern region are mobilising all resources to speed up the progress of major transport projects that will enhance inter-regional connectivity, reduce traffic jams, and create a driving force for socio-economic development in the region.

Business Infographic Vietnam lures over 16 billion USD in foreign investment As of July 20, total newly-registered capital, additional capital, and capital contributions and share purchase by foreign investors stood at nearly 16.24 billion USD, up 4.5% compared to the same period of 2022 and 8.8% compared to the first half of the year.

Business Vietnam’s macro-economy stays stable, inflation controlled: official Vietnam’s marco-economic continues to stay stable and inflation is controlled Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son told a press conference following monthly cabinet meeting in Hanoi on August 5.