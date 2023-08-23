President Vo Van Thuong (R) and Chief Representative of Japan's Komeito Party Yamaguchi Natsuo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong has hailed the ongoing visit by Chief Representative of Japan's Komeito party Yamaguchi Natsuo on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties this year, and believed that the trip would contribute to promoting bilateral cooperation.



During a reception in Hanoi on August 23, President Thuong spoke highly of the Komeito party’s role in the process of Japan’s socio-economic development and in an effort to step up Japan-Vietnam ties.



He suggested both sides facilitate the exchange of high-level delegations as it is their good tradition.



Vietnam encourages the exchange of delegations and cooperation at various levels and in localities, thereby contributing to the bilateral relationship, he said, adding that Vietnam wishes for more people-to-people exchanges, especially among young generations.



Thuong thanked the Japanese Government and people for creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese workers, trainees, and students in the country, thereby contributing to Japan's socio-economic development and nurturing the friendly relations between the two nations.



Appreciating the effectiveness of cooperation in economic-trade and investment between the two countries, he said that the Vietnamese people thank the Japanese firms and investors for their important contributions to Vietnam’s socio-economic development, and wish that both sides would keep expanding their joint work for mutual benefits.



Amid complicated developments in the region and the world at present, the President proposed the two countries work together more closely and offer mutual support at global forums for common peace and prosperity in the region and the world.

At the reception (Photo: VNA)



Yamaguchi, for his part, also expressed his desire for further exchange of delegations at high level and stronger comprehensive collaboration for peace and prosperity in the region and the world.



He suggested intensifying cooperation in human resources development, especially considering that there are about 500,000 Vietnamese workers and students in Japan while more than 1,000 Japanese enterprises are present in Ho Chi Minh City.



The guest also expressed his delight at witnessing numerous significant infrastructure development projects in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, which are the result of collaboration, investment and construction efforts by Japanese partners./.