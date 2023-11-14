Society Life of O Du ethnic community in resettlement village The O Du ethnic community is among the five smallest ethnic minority groups in Vietnam, joining the Si La, Pu Peo, Brau, and Ro Mam people. The O Du minority used to live in Xop Pot, Kim Hoa, and Kim Da communes in Nghe An province, but in 2006 resettled in Vang Mon village in Nga My commune, Tuong Duong district, to facilitate construction of the Ban Ve hydroelectric plant.

Society Embassy builds citizen protection plans for Vietnamese in Northern Myanmar The Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar has promptly devised plans to protect and ensure the safety of Vietnamese citizens living and working in some northern states, which have seen complex security developments in recent days.

Society 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference of IFRC to feature host of events The upcoming 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Hanoi this month is set to feature a series of seminars, a youth forum, and an event to honour outstanding charity donors.

Society Quang Ninh works hard on fighting IUU fishing The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh has mobilised the participation of the entire political system to fight illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in a bid to have the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning against Vietnam’s seafood exports lifted.