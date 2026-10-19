Coteccons recognised as Vietnam National Brand for second year in a row

Hanoi (VNA) - Coteccons has officially been recognised as a Vietnam National Brand 2026, marking the second consecutive time the company has achieved this prestigious title. This recognition reaffirms its position as Vietnam’s leading general contractor, while demonstrating Coteccons’ commitment to participate in key national projects, elevating the construction industry’s competitiveness, and step by step bringing the expertise and quality of Vietnamese engineers to the global market.

In 2026, a total of 227 enterprises were recognized as Vietnam National Brands. Coteccons stands out as one of the exemplary contractors in the construction industry to receive this prestigious honor.

Mr. Bolat Duisenov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Coteccons, commented: “We believe that a company’s growth must be deeply glued to the development of the nation.

And Coteccons is proud to be recognized as a Vietnam National Brand. As an industry leader in construction, we simply cannot stop here and treat this as the finish line. For us, the ultimate question is not ‘How much can we grow?’, but rather ‘How long can we sustain this growth?’

In Vietnam, Coteccons aspires to be an Industry Leader - not merely the largest contractor, but the enterprise that sets new industry standards. Globally, we aim to lead in the specialized sectors we choose to pursue”.

Building the Competitive Advantages of Vietnamese Contractors in the New Era

Coteccons is actively executing numerous key infrastructure, transportation, and cultural landmarks, including the APEC Convention Center, Gia Binh International Airport, Phu Quoc International Airport, the Pearl Theater, PVF Stadium, as well as high-speed railway projects. The company’s presence in these projects demonstrates a Vietnamese general contractor’s capability to fulfill increasingly stringent requirements regarding engineering, quality, and timeline. At the same time, this serves as an opportunity for Coteccons to contribute directly to national infrastructure development and shape new iconic landmarks across Vietnam.

As the construction industry enters a new competitive phase, a general contractor’s capability must be evaluated holistically - spanning execution quality, operational efficiency, and the capacity to generate sustainable value for clients, partners, shareholders, and society. This forms the foundation of the “Quality Growth” strategy towards which the company is actively pursuing.

These recognitions continue to reinforce the strategic direction that Coteccons pursues: building long-term competitive strength, moving forward side by side with the nation’s growth, and step by step bringing a Vietnamese construction brand to the global market.

Guided by this direction, Coteccons continues to invest in technology and innovation. In Fiscal Year 2025, the company allocated VND 913 billion to innovation activities, representing a 2.7-fold increase year-on-year.

Solutions such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), the E-Construction platform, AI Camera systems, alongside 20 digitized workflows are deployed seamlessly from design and procurement to execution—driving productivity, quality, and job site safety standards.

Alongside the technology pillar, Coteccons views people as the vital key to building long-term competitive capability. The company implements a development program for talented young construction engineers under the “Triple Helix” model (Government – Academia – Industry), bridging theoretical training with research and practical job site application.

Through these initiatives, Coteccons aims to build an engineering workforce with solid expertise, complete mastery of technology, and the ability to meet international construction standards. This is also how the company contributes to developing high-quality human resources, step by step elevating the competency standards of Vietnam's construction sector.

Bringing the Capabilities of Vietnamese Engineers to the Global Market

Moving past a purely “learning” mindset of the past, Vietnamese construction enterprises have begun to compete and assert their capabilities on the international stage.

On its Go Global journey, Coteccons is currently executing and pursuing 9 international projects across 5 markets, with a total contract value of nearly VND 4,000 billion.

Coteccons team at Silk Tower Project, Georgia.

Among these, Coteccons is executing 2 projects in Kazakhstan, expanding its footprint into Georgia with 2 projects including a high-tech data center, gradually laying its first cornerstones in Israel, and repeatedly winning project bids in Taiwan across sectors that demand high technical sophistication such as data centers, logistics infrastructure, and high-tech facilities.

What makes this truly a proud achivement is that these projects are executed directly by Vietnamese engineers and workers under the most stringent international standards. Each overseas landmark not only carries the Coteccons brand, but also affirms the competency, intellect, and competence of Vietnam’s construction industry in the international arena.

Earlier, Coteccons was also repeatedly recognized at numerous prestigious national and regional awards. The company was honored at the Ho Chi Minh City Golden Brand Awards 2026, acknowledging its dedication to innovation, sustainable development, and enhancing the competitive capabilities of Vietnamese brands. Concurrently, Coteccons received the Inspirational Brand Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2026, recognising the values created for workers, the community, and society through its OWN IT culture, human-centric philosophy, and sustainable development initiatives. These recognitions continue to reinforce the strategic direction that Coteccons pursues: building long-term competitive strength, moving forward side by side with the nation’s growth, and step by step bringing a Vietnamese construction brand to the global market.

Additional Information

Coteccons has just closed Fiscal Year 2026 (from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026) with consolidated net revenue reaching 34,340 billion VND, up 38% year-on-year and exceeding the annual plan by 14.5%; consolidated net profit after tax reached 788 billion VND, up 73% and exceeding the annual plan by 12.6%.

On this foundation, the Board of Directors plans to submit the Fiscal Year 2027 targets to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, aiming for consolidated revenue of VND 42,000 billion and consolidated profit after tax of 1,050 billion VND, representing increases of 22% and 34% respectively compared to Fiscal Year 2026. The enterprise also plans a cash dividend payout ratio of 25%, reflecting a balanced approach between reinvesting for quality growth and sharing value with shareholders./.