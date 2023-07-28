Business National energy master plan for 2021-2030 approved Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has freshly signed a decision to approve the national energy master plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

Business Vietnamese footwear products introduced in India The Vietnam Trade Office in India on July 27 launched the Vietnamese booth at the 7th India International Footwear Fair (IIFF) in New Delhi, popularising products of Binh Tien Imex Corp., Pte., Ltd (Biti’s) and Emall Trade and Service Corporation.

Business PM orders measures to increase businesses’ credit access Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 27 signed to issue a document clarifying measures to enhance businesses’ access to credit.

Business Hanoi reports 23% increase in budget collection Hanoi collected an estimated 220.1 trillion VND (approximately 9.3 billion USD) for the State budget in the first six months of this year, up nearly 23% from the same period in 2022, the highest increase for the period in the 2012-2023 period.