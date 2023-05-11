Chung Hwang-keun, the Republic of Korea's Minister of Agriculture , Food and Rural Affairs (Photo: kedglobal.com)

Seoul (VNA) – The Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Minister of Agriculture Chung Hwang-keun on May 11 began his trip to Malaysia and Indonesia to seek ways to boost cooperation in the agricultural and food industries and to ensure stable supply chains.

In Malaysia, the RoK minister will meet with his Malaysian counterpart, Mohamad Bin Sabu, and issue a joint declaration that calls for expanding cooperation on food security, smart farming and food export.

The two nations also plan to sign the first contract on exporting Korean beef that meets Halal standards.

In Indonesia, Chung Hwang-keun is scheduled to hold a meeting with the country's agriculture minister, Syahrul Yasin Limpo, to sign a revision to the memorandum of understanding on the beefed-up cooperation in the farming sector. Also on the table will be how to stabilize supplies of palm oils and other major trading items.

According statistic, Indonesia is the world's biggest palm oil producer, and the RoK imports around 340,000 tonnes of palm oil from Indonesia per year, making up about 56 % of its total palm oil imports./.