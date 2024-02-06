Business VinFast to recall nearly 6,000 VF5 Plus vehicles to replace switch Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast on February 6 announced a recall on 5,912 VF 5 Plus vehicles, which were produced from March to December 2023, for free replacement of a combination switch (left-hand lever on the steering wheel).

Business Industrial production index climbs 18.3% in January The index of industrial production (IIP) in January fell 4.4% month on month but still went up 18.3% year on year, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Lao Cai ensures smooth cross-border trade during Tet Customs officials will be on duty to ensure smooth flow of goods via Lao Cai Border Gate in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai during Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, head of the province’s economic zone authority Vuong Quoc Vinh said on February 6.