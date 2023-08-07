Vietnam, Laos enhance collaboration in inspection work
Vietnamese Deputy Inspector General Bui Ngoc Lam and his Lao counterpart Sukkhamphet Heuangbutsi held talks in Vientiane on August 7 to discuss measures to strengthen cooperation in inspection work.
The two sides informed each other about the socio-economic situation in the first six months of 2023, and shared experiences in directing and administering the inspection and anti-corruption work in each country.
Lam shared with the Lao side lessons learnt by the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam in directing, operating, and building inspection contents to ensure they are suitable to the situation and closely follow socioeconomic development requirements. There were also lessons learned on ways to improve the efficiency of inspection activities by focusing on inspecting areas prone to negative phenomena and corruption, and organising unannounced inspections when signs of law violations are detected.
Both sides appreciated the results of cooperation and exchange of professional experience between the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam and the Lao State Inspection Authority in recent years, affirming that these experiences not only make their work more practical and effective, but also contribute significantly to the fulfillment of their political tasks in particular and to enhancing the Vietnam-Laos comprehensive cooperation in general.
Within the framework of Lam’s working visit to Laos, he is expected to pay a courtesy visit to Khamphan Phommathat, Chairman of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission and State Inspector General./.