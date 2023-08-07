Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Videos NA Chairman busy with many activities in Indonesia Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue is in Indonesia for an official visit and attend the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44). On August 6, the top legislator was busy with various activities.

Politics Significant activities mark 10th anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand strategic partnership The Consulate General of Vietnam in Khon Kaen in collaboration with authorities of Nakhon Phanom province and the association of Thai people of Vietnamese origin in the province held a ceremony on August 6 to mark the 47th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Thailand.

Politics Vietnam, Venezuela enhance cooperation in ethnic affairs A delegation of the National Assembly (NA)’s Council for Ethnic Affairs paid a working visit to Venezuela from August 3-5 at the invitation of the Standing Commission on Indigenous Peoples of the Venezuelan NA and the Venezuela - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group.